'I Didn’t Go For The Award Ceremonies': Zoya Akhtar Claps Back At Kangana Ranaut's Remarks

Kangana Ranaut in many interviews has slammed Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy and has called it 'mediocre'. She has also bashed Alia's '10-minute' performance in the movie for which she won 'leading lady' awards.

Reacting to Kangana's comments, Zoya in an interview with a news channel said that 'she is not offended' by her comments as she didn't go for the award ceremonies. Zoya also highlighted the fact that Kangana has boycotted awards and yet keeps 'talking about them', she wonders why. Zoya added that 'everyone is entitled to their opinion' as it is a 'democratic country'. She confessed that there will be people who dislike and people who will like her work and she is 'fine' with that.

Talking about nepotism, Zoya said that it exists in every industry, and 'If I am a barber and I have a barbershop, am I going to leave it to my son or am I going to leave it to the best barber in the city? And that’s the bottom line', she concluded.

As the teaser of this interview went on social media, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this" [sic]

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut shows 'Chhichhore' smashed 'Gully Boy'; asks Police to probe 'flop' verdict

Kangana in her sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami hit out at what she called were 'nepotistic award shows' and recalled how in 2019, Alia Bhatt had earned the Best Actress trophy for a "mediocre role" of 10 minutes in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. She pointed out how her portrayal of Rani Laxmi Bai in her directorial debut film Manikarnika was sidelined and did not qualify as worthy of recognition. Likewise, Sushant's last onscreen venture Chhichhore, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, was snubbed at the award show despite raking in more money and critical acclaim at the Box-Office than a "mediocre film" like Gully Boy.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic message after Kangana Ranaut calls her out, read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.