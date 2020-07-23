Kangana Ranaut shows 'Chhichhore' smashed 'Gully Boy'; asks Police to probe 'flop' verdict

Kangana Ranaut has always been known for her outspoken mannerism and her strong take on the existing nepotism in the film industry. Ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Kangana Ranaut has been among the most prominent names to be the torchbearer of insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. The actress has been running errands to seek justice for the actor’s untimely demise. Recently, the team of the actress took to their official Twitter handle and took a jibe on all the comments that tagged the late actor as a “flop star.”

Kangana Ranaut slams 'digits business'

The team shared the screenshot of the reviews that were posted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh during the time, Sushant’s film Chhichhore had hit the screens. The screenshot mentions the film climbing the ladder of success and doing good business by surpassing the numbers raked in by other prominent films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Saaho, and nears Kesari. According to the numbers, the film had managed to rake in Rs 144.60 crores.

This is the digits business, but in perception business they kept calling Sushant a flop actor, dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career, which flop career? and who were declaring his flop @mumbaipolice must investigate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nds1TR9cTN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

While sharing the screenshot, the team mentioned that the digit business clearly states the amount of love the actor and his film was receiving then. Further, the team of the actress called out all those who had this perception that the film did not fare well despite being a blockbuster hit film and even called Sushant a “flop actor.” The team also mentioned that people dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career. At last, the post urged Mumbai Police to look into the matter and investigate upon the names who considered him a flop actor despite him delivering several hits.

Earlier, the actress made some of the biggest revelations about the Bollywood and entertainment industry during her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. During Kangana Ranaut’s interview, she also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive movie. She called out Karan Johar for ‘dumping’ the movie. Kangana Ranaut's Team also shared a tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Drive. The tweet shared by Kangana Ranaut had several news articles about the movie and Sushant Singh Rajput.

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut said Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive movie turned out to be a flop but it was not just Sushant Singh Rajput’s fault. She raised questions like was it not the fault of director and producer too? Talking about Sushant’s movie Chhichhhore, Kangana Ranaut questioned why Sushant Singh Rajput was called a flop actor even after delivering a blockbuster movie like Chhichhore. She further said that why did Karan Johar only blame Sushant Singh Rajput for the movie’s failure.

