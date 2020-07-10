'Dil Bechara' Album Out: Makers Release 9 Songs From Sushant Singh-Sanjana Sanghi Film

After releasing the title track of 'Dil Bechara' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, the makers released the full album. Music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share the 'labour of love', and revealed the 9 songs from the film.

Dil Bechara, Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Main Tumhara, Maskhari, Afreeda, Mera Naam Kizie, Friendzone, The Horizon of Saudade are the beautiful songs sung by artists like Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sanaa Moussa, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Poorvi Koutish, and AR Rahman himself.

Dil Bechara, directed by Rajput's good friend Mukesh Chabbra, is the last movie the actor shot for before his death on June 14 at the age of 34.

Music-maestro AR Rahman has composed the album of the film, penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Farah Khan has choreographed the song (title track), beautifully capturing Rajput's love for dance and camera.

Dil Bechara title track: Farah Khan remembers Sushant; says 'How alive and happy he looks'

AR Rahman says 'Dil Bechara' had a heart, now it has 'Sushant Singh Rajput's memories' too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.