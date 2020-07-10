'Dil Bechara' Album Out: Makers Release 9 Songs From Sushant Singh-Sanjana Sanghi Film

Quick links:
After releasing the title track of 'Dil Bechara' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday, the makers released the full album. Music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share the 'labour of love', and revealed the 9 songs from the film.
Dil Bechara, Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Main Tumhara, Maskhari, Afreeda, Mera Naam Kizie, Friendzone, The Horizon of Saudade are the beautiful songs sung by artists like Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Jonita Gandhi, Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sanaa Moussa, Raja Kumari, Aditya Narayan, Poorvi Koutish, and AR Rahman himself.
Finally, here’s our labour of love, the full album of #DilBechara with lyrics by #AmitabhBhattacharya. Hope you like it.#DilBecharaAlbum— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 10, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/TBEF6Ce5ZT#SushantSinghRajput @sanjanasanghi96@CastingChhabra @sonymusicindia @foxstarhindi
@DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/XLj2vFrlGS
Dil Bechara, directed by Rajput's good friend Mukesh Chabbra, is the last movie the actor shot for before his death on June 14 at the age of 34.
Music-maestro AR Rahman has composed the album of the film, penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Farah Khan has choreographed the song (title track), beautifully capturing Rajput's love for dance and camera.
Phone rings.. Farah: haan Mukesh, bol Mukesh: Didi, I'm making my first film with Sushant, it's the Hindi remake of the Fault in Our Stars and I want you to choreograph a song in it. Farah: okay, send me the song. Mukesh: but Didi your commercial fees? Farah: Mukesh song toh bhejo pehle Mukesh: Sends song Farah: Baap re! The song is really good Mukesh. Let's do the entire song in one take, it's Sushant he will pull it off really well. Mukesh: but Didi how much will you charge? Farah: tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant Mukesh: WHATTTTT... Thank you Didi, love you Farah : Chal Iove you, bye, main kaam kar rahi hoon And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, absolutely can't wait for your reactions. @farahkhankunder @foxstarhindi @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @sahilvaid24 @sonymusicindia @kaancha ( Setu bhai )
