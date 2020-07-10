AR Rahman Says 'Dil Bechara' Had A Heart, Now It Has 'Sushant Singh Rajput's Memories' Too

AR Rahman, who has composed the music for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara revealed that when he writes songs, he lets them breathe for some time and then presents them to the director. According to the report of leading news daily, AR Rahman said he didn’t follow any rule or formula while composing the music for Dil Bechara and that he totally trusted his heart. The ace music composer continued that the music of Dil Bechara already had a heart and now, it has got memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

Talking about Mukesh Chhabra's contribution, AR Rahman further said that he found director Mukesh’s energy ‘infectious’ and that kept him energetic throughout the project. Rahman called it a 'great' experience on collaborating with Mukesh for Dil Bechara. The music track of Dil Bechara will be released today. Moreover, the entire soundtrack of Dil Bechara is an eclectic of songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shashaa Tirupathi, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Rajakumari, Aditya Narayan, among others, along with AR Rahman himself.

Farah Khan talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput filmed the title track of Dil Bechara in one shot and for that, he took a special reward too. Choreographer Farah Khan, in an interview with leading news daily revealed that she wanted the song to be filmed in one shot as she knew Sushant would be able to perfectly do it. Farah Khan also added that in return, Sushant had asked for home-cooked food from her. Talking about how the song will always be 'special' to her, Farah then said that when she sees the song, all she can see is how alive and happy Sushant looks in it.

Dil Bechara's title track

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer has crossed 54 million views online. Not only fans but even Bollywood celebs reposted and reviewed the trailer. Moreover, the teaser of Dil Bichara's title track hit 4.4 million within 20 hours. The film will be unspooled digitally on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

