Dil Bechara Title Track: Farah Khan Remembers Sushant; Says 'How Alive And Happy He Looks'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara’s title track released today, July 10. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan cherished some good old memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as she shared some stills of Sushant from the song on her Instagram handle. Dil Bechara title track is choreographed by Farah Khan and this is the first time, she choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput.

She shared the post with an emotional note. Her note read, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly..” [sic]

Talking about the good times when she was teaching Sushant, she said that she remembered Sushant had once come as a celebrity guest to a reality dance show that she was judging and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. Farah Khan also got overwhelmed as she wrote, “As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.” [sic]

Mukesh Chhabra on making of Dil Bechara title track

The film’s director Mukesh Chhabra recently shared how Dil Bechara title track was shot in a single take and how choreographer Farah Khan came on board. In his latest tweet, he shared a screenshot of his conversation with Farah. When he first approached her to choreograph Dil Bechara title track, she liked the song so much that she decided to shoot it in one take and was confident about Sushant Singh Rajput pulling it off.

“The song is really good. Let’s do the entire song in one take. It’s Sushant. He will pull it off really well,” Farah told Mukesh Chhabra after she heard the Dil Bechara title track. On being asked about her fees, Farah Khan told the filmmaker that she would do it for him and Sushant. She didn’t charge a single penny for it. Grateful for her sweet gesture, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Twitter, “And, just like that, Bollywood’s best choreographer made Dil Bechara title track happen and how.” Mukesh Chhabra also shared two beautiful pictures of him with Sushant Singh Rajput.

