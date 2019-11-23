Dil Bechara Release Date Rumours Busted By Fox Star Hindi; Details Inside

Rumours have always been a part of the entertainment industry since the dawn of time. Some rumours stand out to be true, some are trashed by the concerning parties, while others are discarded and considered harmless fun. Recently, there was a rumour regarding a Fox Studios movie that features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Read more to know about the rumours.

Dil Bechara will get a theatrical release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara was surrounded by rumours regarding its release. It was reportedly said that the movie will be released on a digital platform instead of getting a theatrical release. The makers of the movie denied these rumours and said that the movie will get a theatrical release. It was expected to release on was Amazon Prime, but the production house of the movie denied this. In a tweet, the production house of Dil Bechara, Fox Star Hindi, said that this news by a leading entertainment portal is fake.

THIS IS FAKE NEWS https://t.co/L5a3SPD8ml — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) November 21, 2019

About the movie

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic comedy movie directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It is an adaptation of the movie and the novel The Fault in our Stars. It will feature Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role with his young co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in the movie. The movie promises to deliver an emotional love story of two youngsters. Dil Bechara will strike an emotional chord with the audience, as it is a story of two lovers suffering from a deadly disease. The music to this flick will be given by A. R. Rahman while all the lyrics are written by the well-renowned lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is scheduled to release in May 2020. Fans of the actors are all geared up and excited to see this movie in the theatres.

