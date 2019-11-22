Tiger Shroff: Watch The Baaghi 3 Actor Pay Tribute To Michael Jackson Again

Tiger Shroff is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Tiger has impressed his fans with his acting abilities, good looks, and dancing skills. Tiger Shroff is currently basking the success of his hit film War, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. The two left fans amazed with their moves in Jai Jai Shivshankar dance-face off. Recently, the actor shared a face-off video with King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

On sharing the video on his social media platforms, Tiger is seen dancing to Micheal Jackson’s popular song The Way You Make Me Feel. Along with the song the actor also merged a throwback video of Michael Jackson’s dance. As the video acted as a comparison between both and wrote 'Let me show you how it is done, kid'. Fans were left awe-struck by Tiger’s dancing skills and could not resist leaving positive comments on Tiger’s dance video. Check out the video here:

In a previous interview, Tiger Shroff mentioned that he is a huge fan of R&B stars like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. He likes that they are complete performers. They sing and dance, and he said that he would like to do that someday.

Tiger Shroff's recent successes

Tiger Shroff’s latest film, War is currently one of the most successful action-entertainers of 2019, as the movie has reportedly managed to cross the ₹ 300-crore-mark. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor. Fans were thrilled to see Hrithik and Tiger, the two action superstars of the country together. While the director of War, Siddharth Anand is riding high on the success of the movie, after its remarkable performance at the box office, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are busy thanking the fans for their immense love.

