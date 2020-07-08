'Dil Bechara' Title Track: 'Last Song That Sushant Shot For,' Reveals Mukesh Chhabra

With almost close to 50 million views on YouTube, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' is one of the most awaited movies to release on the digital platform this year. To celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's love for cinema, the makers decided to release the movie on July 24, on Disney+ Hotstar.

As everyone knows that Sushant Singh Rajput's dancing skills have been praised by one and all over the years. Talking about 'Dil Bechara's title track, choreographer-director Farah Khan in a conversation with a publication said that it was the first time she was working with the late actor. She also revealed that it is 'one shot song' as she believed Sushant would be able to ace it.

Going back to the past, Farah recalled how Sushant had danced better than the contestants of the reality dance show she was once judging and highlighted the fact that she rehearsed 'Dil Bechara's title track just for a day and finished shooting in half a day.

The choreographer also revealed that Sushant only wanted food from her home as a reward for nailing the song perfectly and she did send him.

"When I see the song, all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it... and this song is always going to be very special for me," Farah concluded.

Chhabra also told the publication that it is the 'last song that Sushant shot for' and Farah Khan hasn't even charged him for the song. He revealed that 'song picturization is deceptively simple' and Sushant made the entire thing look 'effortless'.

