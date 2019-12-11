Dilip Kumar Birthday: Here Are Some Iconic Dialogues Of Legendary Actor

Today marks the 97th birthday of the iconic Bollywood actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Dilip Kumar who is considered as one of the gems of the Bollywood film industry. His works are still considered to be momentous and have been immortalized in the history of Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar also took to his social media handle to thank all his fans for pouring in with several wishes and messages on his special day. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his iconic dialogues from his movies.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Here are some applause-worthy dialogues of Dilip Kumar

Devdas (1955)

Kaun kambakth hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai, Main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon

Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966)

Main wo badbakht hoon jiski aatma in deewaron se din raat takrati rehti hai

Mughal E Azam (1960)

Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hain magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai ... woh insaan nahi badalta

Dilip Kumar usually keeps his birthday, an intimate and a private affair. The venerable actor rings in his birthday with his close family and friends which include his siblings along with wife Saira Banu. The Naya Daur actor started his Bollywood career in the year 1944 when he met actor Devika Rani. She was also the owner of Bombay Talkies and roped in Dilip Sahab for a remuneration of Rs 1250 per year. She soon gave him his big break with the film Jwar Bhata in the year 1944. Here is wishing the exalted Dilip Kumar a very Happy Birthday.

