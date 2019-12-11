Dilip Kumar Birthday: Remembering Best Bollywood Songs Of The Legendary Actor

The legendary Bollywood veteran who is known as the tragedy king of Bollywood turns 97 today. The actor was in the news two days ago for showering his love for his choti behen- Lata Mangeshkar after she returned home post-hospital recovery. The veteran actor is famous for movies like Naya Daur, Babul, Deedar, Devdas, Yahudi, Madhumati, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. Along with these movies, there are numerous famous songs of Dilip Kumar that received immense love from the audience making them one amongst the top evergreen songs. Take a look at some of the best Dilip Kumar songs on the account of his birthday today.

Dilip Kumar's iconic songs | Birthday special

'Dil Tadap Tadap Ke' and 'Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam'

These two iconic songs are from the movie Madhumati and featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. The film is as famous as their songs because Madhumati, which was released in 1958 was India's first official entry at the Oscars (31st Academy Awards). The evergreen popular song is sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar and could be often heard playing at the Radio station.

'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri'

This song was all you could ever hear in the 1950s era as the song connected with the youth and is now currently loved by our grandparents to a lot of extents. the song was from the movie Naya Daur and featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. The OP Nayyar composed song was crooned by Mohd Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

'Aye Watan Tere Liye'

The song is from the 80s' film Karma starring Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Sridevi. The patriotic song is always heard at each of India's patriotic celebrations. The song is sung by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

'Chhoti Si Umar Mein'

The song features Dilip Kumar's now-wife Saira Banu in this song from the movie Bairaag. The song saw many renditions later in the modern ages and is one of the popular pop songs from the 70s. The movie featured Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Sujit Kumar, Leena Chandavarkar, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka'

Another patriotic song of Dilip Kumar from the movie Naya Daur which took over the 50s by a storm was Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. Mohammed Rafi and Balbir gave their voice for this song where Dilip Kumar stole the show by infusing his positive energy to the song. The film set in the backdrop of post-independence India makes Naya Daur as the perfect Bollywood classics of all time.

