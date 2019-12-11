Dilip Kumar Birthday: Interesting Lesser Known Facts About The 97-year-old Actor

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, veteran actor Dilip Kumar is one of the greatest actors Bollywood has known. The aura that Dilip Kumar is surrounded with, has been unmatchable. Directors and actors love him for his immense contribution, passion, and love to the Hindi Cinema. The actor posted on his Twitter handle thanking fans and his loved ones for their never-ending prayers. Check it out.
On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019
As this legendary actor celebrates his 97th birthday today, here are some of his lesser-known facts that further prove why we can never have another Dilip Kumar in Bollywood.
