Dilip Kumar Thanks Fans On His 97th Birthday, Pens Heartfelt Message

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar celebrates his 97th birthday on December 11, 2020, and the actor took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans and loved ones for all the wishes they sent on his special day. Sharing a beautiful picture, Dilip Kumar wrote that he is overwhelmed with all the greetings and calls he has received. He further went on to say that in return for all the warmth, all he has is 'gratitude in his eyes'.

Dilip Kumar Birthday: Remembering best Bollywood songs of the legendary actor

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'. Dilip Kumar, who made his big-screen debut with 1944 film "Jwar Bhata", is one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema. On his 96th birthday, the actor had a quiet birthday with family and close friends.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Bollywood stars wish Dilip Kumar on his 97th Birthday

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle and posted on her behalf. She wrote: "Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers female actors in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her when I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab ( Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method. In those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged. Happy birthday Dilip sir."

Dilip Kumar is delighted that Lata Mangeshkar is back home, fondly calls her 'choti behen'

His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97 th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 11, 2019

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

