Diljit Dosanjh & Ivanka Trump At Taj Mahal? Actor Shares Hilarious Photoshopped Image

Everyone is aware of Diljit Dosanjh's love for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, it looks like there is a new entrant in Dosanjh's latest celebrity crush list and that is none other than — US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

The 'Good Newzz' actor took to his social media handle to share a hilarious photoshopped image with Ivanka Trump posing at Taj Mahal. Using Ivanka's picture from her visit to Agra during 'Namaste Trump' event, Diljit superimposed his pic on the bench.

He gave a hilarious caption to the image and wrote, "She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?" As the picture went viral, one fan wrote to Diljit saying it was a really bad photoshopped image. To this, Diljit responded saying, "Photoshop is bad only Uncle ji" [sic]

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Photoshop Bad Hee Hundi aa Uncle Ji 😂 https://t.co/TBnKpdTegU — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Reactions

Trump reaction. Kabir Singh pic.twitter.com/lXtywGUrKO — Naveen Gupta 🤔🧘‍♂️ (@Naveen_Guptaa) March 1, 2020

On the professional front

Diljit Dosanjh will be next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manon Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Set in the 90s and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film went on floors on January 6, 2020.

