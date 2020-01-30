The Debate
Diljit Dosanjh: Eveything You Need To Know About His History Tour In UK 2020-Details

Music

Diljit Dosanjh will be performing live in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands in 2020. Take a look at details about his history tour 2020. Read more.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Good Newwz and is in no mood to stop. The Phillauri actor is known for his mesmerising voice, quirky sense of fashion and dancing skills. After doing some exceptionally successful U.K Tour in 2019, Diljit Dosanjh has shared details about his U.K Tour 2020 on his official Instagram handle. His fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next music tour and it seems like the wait is finally over.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform Live In New Delhi On February 2, 2020; Details

Everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh's UK Tour 2020

Diljit Dosanjh UK Tour is also called the History Tour. The dashing actor huge fan-base on social media and he leaves no stone unturned in interacting with his fans personally. Diljit is an International star and his admirers are spread across the globe. The Diljit UK Tour 2020 is all set to kick start in July. Diljit will be performing for the Indian diaspora in European countries. Take a look at the dates and places where Diljit Dosanjh is all set to ablaze the stage with his powerful voice.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh: List Of Female Actors The Soorma Star Has Worked With

  • Birmingham- July 11, 2020 at Arena Birmingham

  • London- July 17, 2020 at The O2

  • Rotterdam-July 25, 2020 at Ahoy

  • Leeds-August 1, 2020 at First Direct Arena

Where to buy the tickets for Diljit Dosanjh UK Tour 2020 concerts?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Those who don't want to miss the Superstar singer performing live on stage can book their tickets online. You can buy tickets to Diljit Dosanjh UK Tour 2020 tickets for any city at www.empreoevents.co.uk.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's New Duet Song With Simar Kaur Titled 'Stranger' Out

Details about Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts in India

Diljit Dosanjh shared details about his upcoming concert in Delhi on his official Instagram handle. Diljit Dosanjh will be performing live in 'Dilwalo Ki Delhi'. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert 2020 will start at 6 pm in the evening. Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert is a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s India Tour, and will be performing in other cities as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for a family comedy titled 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, and the first schedule of the film will kickstart in March this year.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Bollywood Movies Of The Punjabi Munda

 

 

