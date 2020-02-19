Diljit Dosanjh Visits His 'Soorma' Co-star Angad Bedi To Enquire About His Health

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi recently braced a knee surgery and the updates of which, the actor has been constantly posting on his social media. So, when Diljit Dosanjh visited the actor to enquire about his well-being, the latter could not stop himself from sharing the news on his social media.

On February 18, the actor posted a video of his social media, and wrote: " A very special day for me today.. as my soul brother came to visit. My dosanjhwala @diljitdosanjh with @kang_gurpartap sahaab. My sunny oye from #soorma!! Dil Khursheed kitaa oye sunny oye!!! Sunny and Bikramjeet together!!! #legend." (sic)

Check out the social media post:

In the video, Diljit and Angad are seen sharing a warm camaraderie. The two are seen having a jovial time with each other, where Diljit wishes for the speedy recovery of Angad. He is heard saying, "It’s a matter of a week to 10 days, and he will be fit again."

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh first met on the sets of Shaad Ali's Soorma. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, saw Bedi and Dosanjh playing brothers.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz. The actor is shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajypee in the lead, is reported to be based on the lives of a middle-class couple. The movie, currently in the shooting process, is reported to hit the screens in 2020.

Whereas, Angad Bedi is gearing -up for the release of Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead, is reported to hit the marquee soon. Apart from the upcomer, Angad Bedi has various films in different stages of production.

