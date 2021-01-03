Diljit Dosanjh Gives 'proof Of His Indian Citizenship', Urges People To 'not Spread Hate'

Diljit Dosanjh in December joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and has actively shown his support to the farmers in their protest against farm laws. The actor has received both criticism and praise for showing support to the farmers and on Sunday, Diljit took to his social media handle and shared a proof of him being the citizen of India.

"The Platinum certificate" issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the Government of India certifying him of paying the taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."

Diljit wrote, "I wasn't feeling like but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to now give a proof of my Indian citizenship. Don't spread hate." In the following tweet, he said, "One doesn't need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it."

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE



“In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION”



Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..



✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao..



Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA ..



Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey..



Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa 😎 pic.twitter.com/zeD6BOxbF8 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu..



Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda..

Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da..



Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda..



Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo..



Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn.. 👍 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Diljit asks farmers to be patient, hold peaceful protests

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on December 5 joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. The 36-year-old actor then took the stage and started his address in Punjabi. "I am not here to talk but only listen. You people are creating history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I''m witnessing it for the first time," Dosanjh said.

To the agitating farmers, his message was: be patient and peaceful in your protests. "This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he said while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana.

PUNJAB DE JAMMYA NU NITT MUHIMA 🙏🏾🙏🏾



Nava Saal Sadey Sareya Lai Odon Hee Khushian Ley Ke Avega Jado Sada ANN Daata Khushi Khushi Ghar Wapis Avega 🙏🏾



Waheguru Mehar Kare Jaldi Koi Masle De Hall Nikley 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z59DHAiB1i — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 31, 2020

