Kangana Ranaut warns food delivery platform for playing 'referee' in her tiff with Diljit

Kangana Ranaut has not been mincing words while expressing displeasure at a person or event. The actor now hit out the Zomato for trying to interfere into her Twitter war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. She trolled the food delivery that they will ‘come down to the streets’ if they don’t focus on their own work instead of interfering in others'.

READ: Kangana Ranaut 'fortunate To Be Born As Woman', Says 'love To Be Eternally Receptive' Claim

Kangana Ranaut slams Zomato

Recently, Zomato had been termed as the 'worst performing digital platform' in an analysis by Fairwork India Ratings. As the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal took responsibility for it and sought to improve, Kangana Ranaut had a message for them.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At 'hate From Across Faiths & Bollywood' & 'vote Repellent'

The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote, “Saw their @zomatoin Twitter handle play referee between @diljitdosanjh and me.” (pic) She alleged, “They openly bullied me’ and accused them of supporting a derogatory trend when she and Diljit were exchanging strongly-worded tweets against each other.

"We work in the same industry, today we are fighting, tomorrow we will unite. You focus on your issues, don’t come to the streets while focusing on their issues," she warned.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh's tiff

Diljit Dosanjh had hit out at Kangana after she had misidentified an elderly woman and stated that she was 'avalaiable for Rs 100' for comment. The former called her a 'liar', while the actress called him a sycophant to get work. Kangana late accused him of 'disappearing' after provoking farmers.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Candid Shots From Brother Aksht's Wedding In Udaipur

READ: Kangana Ranaut Not Pleased With Diljit Dosanjh's Answer After Claiming He 'disappeared'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.