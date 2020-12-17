Kangana Ranaut not pleased with Diljit Dosanjh's answer after claiming he 'disappeared'

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in ‘round 3’ of their Twitter face-off over the farmer protests. It started once again after the former tweeted about the Udta Punjab star and others like Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘misleading’ the farmers and ‘disappearing.’ Diljit responded that she was no one to decide who was an ‘anti-national’.

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh again

Kangana Ranaut highlighted the losses incurred, allegedly Rs 70,000 crore, by the nation as the farmer protests at the Delhi borders against the Government’s recently-passed agricultural laws entered the 21st day on Wednesday. Tagging Diljit and Priyanka and accusing them of their actions with ‘serious consequences’, she asked them 'who will pay for the losses.' She also asked why cases should not be filed against them.

Diljit responded continued to answer in Punjabi, “Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the right to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national?"

"Who gave her the authority. Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals,” he wrote.

Kangana then replied again and highlighted her praise for the stance of the Government in the farming laws, that the farmers could sell their produce wherever they wished, skipping the middlemen, while also allowing them to deal with corporates. The Tanu Weds Manu star asked Diljit what his grievance with the bill was and seeking his 'point of view' on it, once again asked why he was ‘provoking’ the farmers.

@diljitdosanjh ji I am simply asking what exactly you don’t like about the #FarmBills2020 ? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce any where in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact they can (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Choose to skip the middle man and sell their products directly to corporates or consumers, everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help miserable condition of farmers in India,then why are you provoking protests?Please help me understand your POVðŸ™ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Diljit then wrote, "I don’t think I owe you any explanation. Stop pretending to be an authority on all matters. Great, still, you seem to be obsessed with me."

He then shared a link of a video of a man expressing his displeasure about the farmer laws.

Vaise Tan Mainu Lagda Bai Tainu Samjhaiye Yaan Dasiye EH Zaruri Ni..



Tu Avi Na authority Bani Jaya Kar Har Gal Ch.. Changa..



Fer V Sara Din Tu Yaad Kardi rehni an Mainu Pata Lagga ..



Ah Ley Kadh Time Fer Sunn Kan Laa Ke.. https://t.co/Jk9VQ5F55K https://t.co/dGLFa6FDWO — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Kangana was not pleased and asked who the man was and why was he was 'fearmongering based on his assumptions'. Once again urging everyone to 'stop misleading farmers.'

This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers,who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen.Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

Diljit then tweeted, "Alright then don’t spread reports that I’ve disappeared, I’m only going to sleep. We’ll talk in the morning may Baba bless you all).”

CHANGA Fer... Saun Lagga..



Avi Na Disappeared Wali News Chala Deo..



Subha Gal Karde an ..



BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Kangana vs Diljit before

Previously, Diljit had hilariously shared his schedule for the day when Kangana asked him ‘Kitthe Aa’ (where are you?) after his initial statements on the farmer protests.

The face-off had started when Diljit had slammed her for misidentifying an elderly woman in the farmer protests as one prominent during the Shaheen Bagh protests. They made accusations at each other, with Kangana calling him a syncophant to get work, and the latter calling her a 'liar.'

