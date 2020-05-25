Diljit Dosanjh Shows How To Cook Pasta In Punjabi Way In Latest Post; Watch Video

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has been entertaining fans with his culinary skills on social media and recently, he showed fans a new Pasta recipe in a Punjabi way. However, it seemed like fans of the actor were more worried about the non-stick utensils being used, as they advised him not to wash the non-stick utensils too hard. Take a look at the video shared:

As seen in the video shared, Diljit can be seen sharing the recipe of the pasta dish, using Punjabi names of the ingredients used. As seen in the video, Diljit can be seen donning a black hoodie and knee-high shorts. The actor accessorised his quarantine look with a pair of white shades and a head cap. With the video shared, Diljit Dosanjh wrote: “PASTA PASTA DEKHO Aankh MERI LADI HAI. Aj Mitran Ne Ni... Khana Pasta ðŸ. #diljitdosanjh #pasta #ineedmyspoon #fat #free”

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. However, Diljit is seemingly spending his quarantine days in a Punjabi way, to which his Instagram handle is proof. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a recipe of Nutri Kheema, channelling his inner chef. As seen in the series of Instagram stories shared, the actor is seen explaining the recipe of the much-loved dish, step-by-step.

Diljit's last outing- Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the much-acclaimed comedy entertainer, Good Newwz which also stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with surrogacy. Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. Apart from impressing the masses with its unique storyline, the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Ever since Diljit dipped his toes in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with his stellar performances. The actor is currently gearing up for his next comedy entertainer, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, the much-awaited film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

