Diljit Dosanjh Spends Quarantine Days The 'Punjabi Way', Flaunts His Culinary Skills

To curb the spread of Coronavirus in India, the government has imposed a 21-day lockdown. Bollywood celebrities, too, are urging the citizens to stay indoors and are busy entertaining them with their quarantine pictures on social media platforms. Recently, Diljith Dosanjh, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared a recipe of ‘Nutri Kheema’ on his social media handles, channelling his inner chef.

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. However, Diljit Dosanjh is seemingly spending his quarantine days in a Punjabi way, to which his Instagram handle is proof. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a recipe of Nutri Kheema, channelling his inner chef. As seen in the series of Instagram stories shared, the actor is seen explaining the recipe of the much-loved dish, step-by-step. Take a look at some of the pictures:

Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the much-acclaimed comedy entertainer, Good Newwz which also stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz chronicles the story of a hilarious swap between two couples at their attempt with surrogacy. Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. Apart from impressing the masses with its unique storyline, the film turned out to be a blockbuster, as it collected more than ₹200.

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Ever since Diljit dipped his toes in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with his stellar performances. The actor is currently gearing up for his next comedy entertainer, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, the much-awaited film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

