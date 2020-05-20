Kylie Jenner-inspired 'Flakey French Toast' Is Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Cooking Experiment

While most of the world is in lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, many celebs are staying home and are practising social distancing. Apart from this, celebs are interacting with their fans on social media and telling them what they are doing. Many have turned chefs and are making their own food in this time of lockdown.

Kylie Jenner also has turned into a chef and had shared several pics on her Instagram of her cooking flakey french toast. In the pics, she gave the detailed process of how to make the dish. Diljit Dosanjh has now taken to his social media and shared pics of him making the same dish after looking at Kylie Jenner. Take a look at what Diljit Dosanjh had to say about the dish he learnt from Kylie Jenner here.

Diljit Dosanjh recreates Kylie Jenner's Flakey French Toast

Kylie Jenner revealed it last weekend that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, inspired her to make flakey french toast. Kylie revealed the recipe includes a mixture of eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon and one main content is crushed up frosted cornflakes. After she shared the recipe Diljit Dosanjh decided to recreate it.

It is a known fact that Diljit is a fan of the young reality TV star and he took a screenshot of Kylie's Instagram Stories to announced that he will be recreating the dish. This morning, the singer made it and stood by his word. Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and shared the step-by-step procedure just like little Stormi's mother. Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's tweet where he announced he is making french toast here.

Ah Bread Nu Cornflakes ch à¨²à¨¬à©‡à©œ ke Siraa Laa Gai... ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ³ðŸ‘ðŸ¼



VERY NEW... Kal Subha Edan Hee Banu Hun Breakfast ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ³ pic.twitter.com/k6RVok5Nai — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 18, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and shared step-by-step pics just like Kylie of making the flakey french toast. At first, he shared a pic of the bread sitting in a beaten egg and crushed cornflakes sitting beside it. Then he shared a pic of the fried the pan with melted butter in it.

After this, he sprinkled brown sugar on and then placed the soaked bread with corn flakes. The then put the covered egg coated bread in the pan. The end result of what he made looked similar to that of Kylie's Flakey French Toast. Check out the pictures below:

After he had the first bite of the dish he made, he wrote "Baut sawaad bani yaar... Sachi jhuth ni kehnda"

