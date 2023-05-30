Diljit Dosanjh Talks About Playing Amar Singh Chamkila For The 2nd Time: I Hope I Have...

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Chamkila released the teaser of the film on Tuesday, May 30. The short clip was shared by the actor on his social media. The biopic revolves around Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Talking about his experience playing the character of Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."

Working with Diljit Dosanjh an enriching experience, says Parineeti Chopra

Interestingly enough, Diljit has previously played the same role in Punjabi film Jodi, co-starring Nimrat Khaira. Nimrat was cast as Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur. In the Hindi film, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Nimrat. The actress described the chance to bring Amarjot's character to life a “privilege” and thanked director Imtiaz Ali for it. She called the experience of sharing the screen with Diljit an “enriching experience.”

Imtiaz Ali also heaped praises on the two stars. He said, "I couldn't have asked for two more excellent actors to portray the lead roles than Diljit and Parineeti". According to Ali, the movie chronicles the wild success of Chamkila's audacious songs, which society could neither ignore nor accept.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

As per the statement released by the makers, Amar Singh Chamkila emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way. It finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.