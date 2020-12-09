Diljit Dosanjh Warns About Fake Twitter Account Using His Name; Shares Handle

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has been voicing his support for farmers' protest and recently even joined the farmers' at Delhi's Singhu border. While Dosanjh is strongly putting out his opinions on social media, many accounts have been pretending to be him and the actor on Wednesday warned his fans against a fake account.

This is not the first time he has warned fans of a fake account. On December 6, Diljit tagged Twitter and flagged off yet another account posing to be him.

This is FAKE ACCOUNT ⬆️ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, at the farmer's protest on Saturday Diljit asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. Dosanjh went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders.

The 36-year-old actor then took the stage and started his address in Punjabi. "I am not here to talk but only listen. You people are creating history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I''m witnessing it for the first time," Dosanjh said. To the agitating farmers, his message was: be patient and peaceful in your protests.

"This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he said, while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana.

(with PTI inputs)

