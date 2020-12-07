Farmers' Protest: Diljit Dosanjh Prays The 'issue Is Resolved Soon'; Supports Bharat Bandh

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the farmers protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. On Monday, Diljit took to his Twitter handle to support the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8.

Dosanjh also wrote, "Stop calling farmers terrorists, they provide food to us all. If India is a precious ring then Punjab is its shining jewel. I am praying that this issue is resolved soon."

ANN DAATA 🙏🏾



Ena Rab Roop Bandeya Nu Terrorists Kehna BAND KARO ✊🏽



BHARAT HAI WANG MUNDRI

VICH NAG PUNJAB DA 🙏🏾



Asi Sarey Ardaas Karde Haan Ke Jaldi Ton Jaldi Maslaa Hal Hove 🙏🏾#FarmerProtest #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द pic.twitter.com/HKeuR6Wgww — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 7, 2020

"I am not here to talk but only listen. You people are creating history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I''m witnessing it for the first time," Dosanjh said on Saturday. To the agitating farmers, his message was: be patient and peaceful in your protests.

"This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in future," he said, while thanking the people who joined the protest from Haryana. Numerous other celebrities of the film industry like Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vijender Singh, Kapil Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Preity Zinta, and others expressed their support.

Next discussion on farmer protests

Meanwhile, after three sets of meetings with the Government since the start of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests, and sixth overall, that did not yield a definitive resolution, the farmers are planning the ‘Bharat Band’ strike on Tuesday. The next set of discussions are scheduled to take place on December 9 as the farmers continue to protest for the 12th day in a row.

