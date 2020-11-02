Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of 70-yr-old Woman Selling Food In Punjab, Urges Fans To Visit

Ever since 'Baba Ka Dhaba' gained support from people following their online popularity, netizens have started sharing more and more such stories of plight to help vendors, who are direly in need of money and help. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is among a few actors who shared plight of an elderly woman in Punjab's Jalandhar. The actor shared a video of the 70-year-old woman which recently surfaced on social media. In the video, she can be heard explaining that she makes a living by selling reasonably-priced food at her roadside stall. The clip shows the lady sitting at her tiny, makeshift stall at Jalandhar's Phagwara Gate market.

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Jalandhar woman

In the short clip, the lady talks about how people spend thousands of rupees at expensive hotels, whereas she sells dal, sabzi, and paranthas at reasonable prices, and nobody as such wants to purchase something from her. She goes on to say that she has to work hard to make a living and that she does not have a husband. When the person filming the video asks her if she is happy, she responds by saying, in Punjabi, "What to do? I have to do this."

Phagwara Gate kol Beth de ne Bebe Ji .. Mere Paraunthe Pakke Jadon Jalandhar Side GEYA..Tusi v Zarur Ja Ke Aeyo 🙏🏾



Rab Di Raza ch Raazi Reh Ke Hasna Kisey Kisey Nu Aunda.. 🙏🏾



RESPECT pic.twitter.com/PwkJqZ3FlC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 1, 2020

After Baba ka Dhaba’s video gained prominence on social media, the 70-year-old woman's story has struck a chord with the Internet, and thousands of people have promised to visit her tiny stall and help her monetary wise. Diljit Dosanjh promised to visit her stall. He also urged his followers to support the woman by eating at her roadside stall.

Diljit is not the only celebrity who spoke out in her support. Apart from Diljit, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk also shared the video on Instagram on November 1and asked his fans and followers to watch the video and visit the stall. Singer Harrdy Sandhu praised the elderly woman's spirit and determination in an Instagram post. "Bebe tusi bahut himmati o," he wrote. Last month, an elderly couple in their 80's, who run the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' took the internet by storm and garnered massive support on social media from netizens after their heartfelt story went viral. People from all walks of life, including Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, came in support of the couple and asked people to do their bit to help the food vendors.

