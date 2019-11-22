Diljit Dosanjh's Big-time Crush On Kylie Jenner: When The Actor Fan-boyed On Social Media

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his comedy entertainer, Good Newwz, has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, as his on-screen performances have worked magic with the audience. Besides being lauded for his several successful stage performances, the actor is also known for his witty posts and comments on social media. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh caught the attention of netizens as his comment on Kylie Jenner’s recent post got the internet laughing. Here are all the details.

Diljit Dosanjh ‘crushes’ over Kylie Jenner

Diljit Dosanjh seems to be crushing on the popular celebrity beauty mogul and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, and his recent comments on Kylie’s social media posts have made it more than evident. Kylie Jenner, who is the most followed celebrity on Instagram, is known for her social media presence, as the popular reality show star keeps updates her fans regularly with her pictures. Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her in a green two-piece. While fans of Kylie were busy praising her on-point fashion game, Diljit Dosanjh had an interesting comment to pass. The popular Indian singer chimed in the comment section and commented in Punjabi language, “Aa dekh kive baithi aa”, which means “all eyes are on you”. Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh's hunts for Kylie in Kim Kardashian's live stream video

Recently, Kim Kardashian chose to connect with her fans through her official Instagram account, as the reality show star went live from her official account. Diljit Dosanjh was among the early birds to post a funny comment on the live video, as the singer enquired about Kylie Jenner's whereabouts. Take a look:

