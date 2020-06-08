Dimple Kapadia Receives Heartwarming Wishes From Fans On Her 63rd Birthday

The veteran actor Dimple Kapadia turned 63 on June 8, 2020. Dimple Kapadia's fans took the internet by storm as they poured their heartwarming wishes on Twitter. Praising her performance in Bobby to Dil Chahta Hai, fans recalled the finest performances of Dimple Kapadia. Many called her journey 'green to evergreen'. Check a few wishes below:

#DimpleKapadia



First hottest actress of bollywood

That time it’s a very brave steps pic.twitter.com/s9omzuD90E — Amit (@amit07536661) June 8, 2020

#DimpleKapadia Bobby to welcome back .successful super duper hit movies. Happiest birthday to gorgeous lovely actress dimple kapadia ji. In good times and bad, I’ll always be by your side. Happy birthday!”.#DimpleKapadia ji pic.twitter.com/yUC8fUOQLG — Pradhanamul (@Pradhanamul1) June 8, 2020

#DimpleKapadia

An actress who stunned us time nd again with her phenomenal performances..leaving the audience spell bound nd short of words..till she retired...



Standing next to her is her mother Dimple Kapadia who has her bday today...so bday wishes Ma'am...there u go👍🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/BaNCLSi29u — The Brahmin (@Nashhawk1) June 8, 2020

#DimpleKapadia @akshaykumar @Bollyhungama @Bollywoodirect @filmfare MANY MANY Happy returns of the day

In soft gleaming of stars….

may all ur dreams come true,

may evry star of every night bring love and joy to you

"Happy Birthday" pic.twitter.com/kgbDIJi3Fn — A & Z Group (@azgroups2003) June 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to #DimpleKapadia ; from playing the simple girl in #Bobby to a lone raging alcoholic in #DilChahtahai, she has been one of the finest actors of India both commercially & critically. pic.twitter.com/ZUvKIE8TOy — ᴍᴀᴅʜᴜᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴛᴀʟᴜᴋᴅᴀʀ (@kumar_raju_ydv) June 8, 2020

Dimple Kapadia's career

Actor Dimple Kapadia marked her debut in Bollywood at the age of 14 with the Raj Kapoor directorial, Bobby. After the success of Bobby, she was married to late-actor and the first superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna. After her marriage, she took a break of ten years from acting. Her relationship with Rajesh Khanna did not last for long as the duo divorced in 1982 after giving birth to two daughters, Twinkle and Rinnie Khanna.

During the late 80s and the early 90s', she received acclaim for her impeccable performances in films like Kaash, Drishti, Lekin, and Rudaali. She has shared the screen space with many leading actors such as Kamal Hassan, Rishi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and many others. She was also seen playing strong supporting roles in numerous films, including 2000's multi-starrer Dil Chahta Hai. Her portrayal of Tara received a positive response from the critics and the audience.

Dimple Kapadia's projects

Talking about the professional front, Dimple Kapada was last seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi medium. In the comedy-drama, she was seen playing a significant character. In the year 2019, she teamed up with Salman Khan for the third installment of their action--drama series Dabangg. Apart from Bollywood, she also has a Hollywood film in her kitty. Last year when the trailer of Tenet was out, Dimple Kapadia's glimpse in the trailer grabbed the attention of many.

Many awaited projects of Dimple Kapadia are lined up including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The fantasy-drama is slated to hit the theatres in December 2020. Along with her, the upcoming film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead character. She will also team up with Dinesh Vijan for a family-drama film, Second Innings. The upcoming film will be directed by Abishek Jain. The star cast of the film has actors such as Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

