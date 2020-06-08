Saumya Tandon Opens Up About Pay Cut And Resuming Shoot; Says 'My Payments Are Delayed'

Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, TV actor Saumya Tandon broke the silence and confirmed that the makers have asked her to take a pay cut. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor also revealed that her previous payments are yet to be cleared and it has been severely delayed. Further in her interview, Saumya Tandon also opened up about resuming work after the lockdown.

Saumya Tandon talks about pay cuts and due payments

While admitting that her payments are severely delayed, Saumya Tandon said that she does not distrust the producers. She added that the situation is scary, but she is hoping that the makers should and would clear the payments soon while revealing that the due payments are delayed. Talking about budget cuts, Saumya said that she has already been asked for it. As she is waiting for her dues to get cleared, Saumya said the production house will soon inform her about what is the way ahead. She concluded saying that the picture will be clear in the next ten days.

Further talking about actors facing a financial crisis due to nonpayment of dues, she shared that some actors can sustain for long under these circumstances, but some can not. Mentioning about factors such as rents and other bills, she added that it is sad that the payments are delayed. The report quoted her saying that she can still sustain but many others can not.

As the Maharashtra government has given the nod to resuming shootings, a fresh set of guidelines has also been issued for the safety of the cast and crew. Reportedly, only 33% of a standard unit will be operational. Elaborating on the same, the Jab We Met actor said that she is concerned about the safety of actors and technicians as there was no rule that asked if everyone's mandatorily checked for COVID on the sets. Saumya also said that there should be someone to monitor if the rules are being followed or not on the sets.

Sharing a few moments of lockdown, the 35-year-old actor said that she has no regrets. Giving a sneak peek into her lockdown diaries, she revealed that during the quarantine period, she started learning classical dance and tried her hands in cooking. The actor also mentioned that she took various digital classes and even heard her son say the first word which she might have missed otherwise.

