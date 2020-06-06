Remember When Akshay Kumar Said That Mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia Is His Best Friend?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought out actors from the Bollywood industry. Recently an old Q&A session of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media where he had revealed who from the industry is his best friend. During a Twitter chat with fans for his movie "Jolly LLB- 2", Akshay Kumar was asked who were his best friends from Bollywood. And guess what! Without wasting a second the actor named his mother-in-law as his best friend.

Akshay Kumar's best friend in Bollywood

Yes, Khiladi Kumar in the post revealed that veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is his best friend from the Bollywood industry. Check out the post below.

Media cites Akshay Kumar as a family man. His wife, kids and many other celebrities from time to time have agreed that Akshay Kumar is a great husband, father and in general very homely. In several interviews, he has been heard saying that after work, he just cannot wait to go back home and spend time with his family.

Apart from his wife and kids, the actor has a close bonding with his mother-in-law as well. The two are often seen together at award functions, film promotions and various other events. Akshay Kumar netizens have often seen the two pulling pranks on each other.

Why was Dimple Kapadia against Twinkle’s marriage?

Twinkle Khanna, in an interview with a leading portal, had revealed that when she had taken Akshay Kumar to meet her mother, Dimple Kapadia was not impressed by him. In fact, Dimple Kapadia told Twinkle not to marry him as she had heard rumours about Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna had revealed that she was shocked to hear when Dimple Khanna whispered in her ear that she had heard Akshay Kumar was probably gay. Later, all of them had a laugh about it.

Akshay Kumar would have taken Dimple Kapadia on a date

On another note, Akshay Kumar was once asked in an interview that if he was unmarried, which actor would he take for a date. Akshay Kumar responded to the question with a great twist. The actor had said that he would take Dimple Kapadia out on a date and talk about her daughter the whole time.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram, Dimple Kapadia fan page Instagram

