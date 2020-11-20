Dinesh Vijan And Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK Resolve Their Dispute Over 'Stree'

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan on Thursday said that the issue between him and producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been resolved over their 2018 blockbuster hit Stree. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 2018 horror-comedy Stree was co-produced by Vijan's Maddock Films and Nidimoru and DK's company D2R Films. It reportedly amassed Rs 180 crore worldwide.

There have been media reports stating that the co-producers of Stree got into a dispute over sharing of profits. Vijan's company Maddock Films today issued an official statement saying that they have resolved their issues, without divulging details about their differences. "We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP(and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018," Maddock Films said in their official statement.

Rajkummar-Shraddha starrer 'Stree' to 'conquer' Japan theatres, Aparshakti expresses joy

"All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd," they added.

Plot of Stree

The story of Stree revolves around the lives of three men played by Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. The village they live in is said to be the home of a paranormal being who visits their town at night. Often the spirit of Stree abducts men only leaving their clothes behind. This creates a mass fear among the residents of the village causing them to live in a state of fear for a certain period of time when Stree is most active.

Flora Saini's birthday: Did you know she played original 'Stree' in horror comedy?

Amid all of this, Shraddha Kapoor enters their lives as an unnamed woman. Things start to look suspicious in her regard as well and the story carries on from there. The audience loved the concept of the film along with the creative story that it put forth. The horror-comedy managed to deliver some scary sequences to audiences and also managed to make them laugh with perfectly written punchlines.

Written by Nidimoru and DK, the film is based on the Karnataka urban legend known as Nale Ba and is about a spirit, who knocks on people's doors at night. Stree was directed by Amar Kaushik.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.