Flora Saini's Birthday: Did You Know She Played Original 'Stree' In Horror Comedy?

Flora Saini is an Indian actor who has appeared in several Hindi movies as well as movies across the South. She has been a part of more than 50 films, so far. One of Flora Saini's most-appreciated work is seen in Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree. Many thought the pretty woman in a veil, who scares people during broad daylight is Shraddha Kapoor. But it turned to be someone else, and it was none other than Flora Saini.

Did you know Flora Saini was in 'Stree'?

Flora Saini who turned 41 years old today started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. She made her debut in movies with a Telugu film Prema Kosam. Over the next three years, Flora Saini was seen in several Telugu movies. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Over the years, she was seen in several films.

'Stree' Cast

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The film follows the story of people living in a village named Chanderi, where the men live under constant fear of being attacked by the spirit of a woman at night. It is Vicky and his friends who decide to unravel the mystery. Shraddha Kapoor portrayed the character of a mysterious woman in the film.

When the film released, many praised her for her performance in the film. Many of them also thought that it was Shraddha Kapoor who portrayed the role of an evil-spirited woman in the film. However, the role was played by Flora Saini. The actor's character in the film was kept under wraps by the makers as they wanted viewers to be surprised by it. Flora Saini unveiled about her character through an Instagram post, as she posted some BTS pictures from the sets.

