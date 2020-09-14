Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer 'Stree' To 'conquer' Japan Theatres, Aparshakti Expresses Joy

The team of Stree is quite delighted as the film inches closer towards its Japan release. The cast of the film including Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana shared the images of the film on their social media handle. The two co-stars seemed quite excited for the Japan release as they expressed it in their tweets.

Stree cast happy as film gets closer towards Japan release

Taking to Twitter, Shraddha Kapoor shared the Japanese poster of Stree and mentioned that Stree is all set to conquer Japan. She then went on to tag the makers and the cast of the film. Aparshakti Khurrana too shared the same image in a similar format and wrote that the film will be releasing today in Japan and hence he added the word “Beware” as part of the caption.

Stree released in India in 2018 and was a huge hit at the box office and was loved by audiences as well. The film garnered huge positive response and viewers have been since then asking for a sequel to the film. Stree was directed by Amar Kaushik and reportedly went on to earn an estimate of around â‚¹180 crores at the box office.

The story of Stree revolves around the lives of three men played by Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. The village they live in is said to be the home of a paranormal being who visits their town at night. Often the spirit of Stree abducts men only leaving their clothes behind. This creates a mass fear among the residents of the village causing them to live in a state of fear for a certain period of time when Stree is most active.

Amid all of this, Shraddha Kapoor enters their lives as an unnamed woman. Things start to look suspicious in her regard as well and the story carries on from there. The audience loved the concept of the film along with the creative story that it put forth. The horror-comedy managed to deliver some scary sequences to audiences and also managed to make them laugh with perfectly written punchlines.

