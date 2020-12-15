Director Krish Opens Up On 'Manikarnika' Controversy: 'Want To Speak One Last Time'

Director Krish appeared on Samantha Akkineni's talk show, SamJam, and opened up about his feud with Kangana Ranaut. Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, had in 2019 said that he had almost completed the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and only patchwork was left when Kangana became involved and wrongly claimed the credit as the main director. He also accused the actor of "hijacking" the period drama.

When asked about the controversy on Samantha's show, Krish said, "I really want to speak one last time. After Kangana and her team watched the film, I got a call after two days... As a storyteller, I feared I’ll remain unknown to the world. As artists, we can only show it to the world when we get the right opportunities."

Manikarnika was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and the period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. After the film released, director Krish broke his silence over the controversies of the film and stated that at first Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut really liked his cut of the film, but later she demanded a few changes, like Sonu Sood's character being killed off before interval itself, which were not possible.

Her sister Rangoli hit out a tweet that suggested Krish now take a back seat, as the end of the day Kangana Ranaut was the leading lady in the film. 'Chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still, Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat,' she wrote in 2019.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Demzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

'I am a Rajput, if I am harassed, I will destroy each one of them': Kangana Ranaut to Karni Sena on 'Manikarnika' row

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' strike gold at the box office, details inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.