Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away; Urmila Matondkar, Other Stars Recall Fond Memories

Director Rajat Mukherjee passed away in Jaipur on Saturday. The actors of his films like Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee recalled fond memories with him

Director Rajat Mukherjee passed away in Jaipur late on Saturday after a prolonged battle with illness. The filmmaker was known for his work in films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road and Love In Nepal. The actors who starred in his films like Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav recalled their memories and paid tributes to him on Twitter.

Urmila Matondkar, who had featured in his film Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya shared a poster of the film, to express her grief. The actor called him ‘talented’ and a ‘live wire personality’  behind the ‘rare gem of a film’. The Congress leader conveyed her condolences to his family.

Here’s the post

Hansal Mehta remembered the fellow director and their ‘early struggles’ in Mumbai, that included ‘many meals’ and alcohol.

Manoj Bajpayee, who had featured in Road, expressed grief for not being able to meet him or work with him, while recalling the memories on working on his film Road

Gulshan Devaiah recalled working with him on Cabaret

Rajpal Yadav had featured in both Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, shared that the director was like his brother and that they had spent lot of time together. 

Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit and film association IFTDA also mourned his loss. 

 

Apart from the movies, Mukherjee had also directed a TV show Ishq Kills. He is survived by his mother, wife and brother. 

