Director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Urmila Matondkar, other stars recall fond memories

Director Rajat Mukherjee passed away in Jaipur late on Saturday after a prolonged battle with illness. The filmmaker was known for his work in films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road and Love In Nepal. The actors who starred in his films like Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav recalled their memories and paid tributes to him on Twitter.

Urmila Matondkar, who had featured in his film Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya shared a poster of the film, to express her grief. The actor called him ‘talented’ and a ‘live wire personality’ behind the ‘rare gem of a film’. The Congress leader conveyed her condolences to his family.

Here’s the post

Saddened to hear sad demise of my friend n director of “Pyaar tune kya kiya” Rajat Mukherjee..a talented n live wire personality who made this rare Gem of a Film. Deepest condolences to his family ðŸ™ðŸ¼

Rest in peace dear friend ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ•‰ pic.twitter.com/FFAnKWyD8p — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 19, 2020

Hansal Mehta remembered the fellow director and their ‘early struggles’ in Mumbai, that included ‘many meals’ and alcohol.

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee, who had featured in Road, expressed grief for not being able to meet him or work with him, while recalling the memories on working on his film Road.

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah recalled working with him on Cabaret.

My condolences sir

I had briefly worked with him on cabaret

I remember he was very fond of fishing & he was an avid angler. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 19, 2020

Rajpal Yadav had featured in both Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, shared that the director was like his brother and that they had spent lot of time together.

This is to heart breaking news.

Rajat Mukherjee, not only the director of films Road, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Love in Nepal and many more but a very dear friend, has passed away today.

Words can't express my grief, Dada, you left too soon.

I will miss you .#RipRajatDa #Rip #peace pic.twitter.com/EZzBUEf2mv — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) July 19, 2020

Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit and film association IFTDA also mourned his loss.

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

IFTDA mourns the demise of Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/fP9WcTs9tt — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) July 19, 2020

Sad to know about the demise of filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee who passed away in Jaipur after a long battle with illness.

Heartfelt condolences to the family for this great loss.



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ !



ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/w00gcfDQOB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 19, 2020

Apart from the movies, Mukherjee had also directed a TV show Ishq Kills. He is survived by his mother, wife and brother.

