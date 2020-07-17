Galyn Gorg Of 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' And 'Twin Peaks' Passes Away At 55

Actor Galyn Gorg passed away on June 13, 2020, in Hawaii after a prolonged battle with cancer. The 55-year-old actor and dancer passed away a day before her 56th birthday on June 14. She has been famous for her work in drama series like Twin Peaks and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, amongst others. Her agent, Sheila Legette, revealed the news while also speaking about the artist’s positive outlook throughout her tough times.

Galyn Gorg passes away at 55

Family of late actor Galyn Gorg released an official statement about her prolonged illness and death. In the statement, they said that the actor had been diagnosed with cancer in her entire body, including her lungs. The doctor had claimed that she only had a few days or a week in hand, which she spent optimistically, praying for a miracle.

In another statement released, her agent Sheila Legette spoke about her journey so far and how positively she dealt with it. She said that Galyn Gorg had been very private about her battle with cancer in the last 9 months but remained positive and enjoyed life in Hawaii. She revealed that Galyn was an amazing dancer and talented actor who dearly loved the ocean.

Read John Travolta's Wife Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57 After 2-yr Battle With Breast Cancer

Also read Grant Imahara's Death: Renowned American Engineer & Host Of MythBusters Passes Away At 49

Sheila Legette also said that Galyn Gorg's heart was of gold and her presence brightened any room that she entered. She said that Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman. She added towards the end that Galyn Görg was not just a client to her, but also a friend who will be missed beyond measure.

Galyn Gorg was a significant part of the much-loved show Twin Peaks where she portrayed the role of Nancy O’Reilly’s sister who was romantically involved with Jean Renault’s character. She has also been a part of the 1996 sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where she starred opposite Will Smith. She is remembered for the way she took on Will Smith’s character in the boxing ring. Galyn Gorg has also appeared in Lost, Parks and Reaction and the fan-favourite crime show, How to Get Away With Murder.

Read Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram President Jagdeoram Oraon Passes Away

Also read Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Passes Away At The Age Of 27

Image Courtesy: Galyn Gorg Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.