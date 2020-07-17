Ranbir Kapoor's Lookalike Passes Away: Who Was Junaid Shah? Read His Journey To Stardom

Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike from Kashmir, Junaid Shah has died due to cardiac arrest in the morning of July 17 in Srinagar, Kashmir. After gaining immense popularity for sharing his physical features with Rishi Kapoor’s only son Ranbir Kapoor, Junaid was known across the nation. His uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood actor not only made him famous but remained successful in garnering a separate fan base. His pictures had previously taken the internet by storm, so much so, that Do Dooni Chaar actor himself had tweeted the picture of Ranbir Kapoor beside Junaid Shah expressing his amazement over his son having a doppelganger.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Sharing facial features with Ranbir Kapoor fetched the 28-year-old Junaid Shah several modelling assignments in Mumbai and was reportedly even part of Anupam Kher's acting school. According to media reports, he had recently returned to Srinagar to take care of his ailing father. However, on Friday morning, Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike died of major heart attack and many of his fans took on social media to express shock over his unexpected and sudden demise. Self-proclaimed Kashmiri ‘freelance model’, Junaid Shah has thousands of followers on Instagram but remained mostly inactive. Even though his last post on Instagram was on July 10, 2018, many internet users are now expressing grief in the comment section on July 17.

Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Lookalike, Junaid Shah, Passes Away At 28; Read Details

Read - Remember When Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor Grooved To 'Ullu Ka Pattha'? Watch

Netizens pour love for Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

Since the news of Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike's death emerged on social media, many of his fans have been pouring in kind messages for Junaid Shah. From calling him 'blessing' to wishing him to 'Rest In Peace' thousands of internet users have taken on Twitter and posting his pictures. Doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities have caught instant fame for several years now. Recently, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, his lookalike Sachin Tiwari gained overnight fame and garnered over 10,000 followers.

Rest in peace Junaid shah 😥 pic.twitter.com/EvTdv1tgR3 — Shreya Singh (@S03133215Singh) July 17, 2020

RIP Dear Junaid Shah — Ritesh Singh (@singhritesh641) July 17, 2020

Model Junaid shah who was Ranbir's look a like passed away coz of cardiac arrest

May his soul rest in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/4Qywb8F3eB — 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒋𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂💙 (@SourjankaM) July 17, 2020

Read - Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar' Was Initially Offered To Saif Ali Khan; Read Details

Read - Ranbir Kapoor Gets Bitten By His Pet Dog, Rushes To Hospital For Treatment: Report

Image: @chintskap/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.