Director Shekhar Kapur Shares Some Words Of Wisdom; Read His 'lessons Of Life'

Director Shekhar Kapur on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share some 'lessons of life'. He wrote that "The worst thing we do to our kids is getting them addicted to that proverbial ‘pat on the back’. It becomes a life long addiction."

He further asserted that "self-exploration" is important and one needs to 'untrain' and 'unlearn'. One user replied, "Creative expression helps children articulate their feelings and thoughts." [sic] Kapur takes to his social media to share lessons of life occassionally. He had in October wrote, "Lessons of Life : The greatest directors do not impose themselves on the film. They nurture the film. Allowing it to evolve. Like gardeners, they are planting and nurturing a seed, knowing the sun, rain and nature too has to be involved in its creation." [si]c

Lessons of Life : The worst thing we do to our kids is getting them addicted to that proverbial ‘pat on the back’. It becomes a life long addiction.



That’s why self exploration is so important. To untrain, to unlearn. And the best way to self exploration is creative expression — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 12, 2020

Lessons of Life : Amid uncertainty. Amid the panic and confusion. Amid chaos. Amid the storm. Don’t build a wall against chaos. But embrace it.



For in the midst of chaos you will find your own centre. Your own eye of the storm. Find who you really are .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 29, 2020

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was recently appointed as a president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council. His tenure at FTII will be till March 3, 2023.

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in what is now Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

