Shekhar Kapur Has Solution For OTT & Studio Execs 'who Have No Knowledge Of Filmmaking'

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who was recently appointed as a president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council, took to his Twitter handle to address a problem. The director on his Twitter handle shared that he has been receiving complaints about studio executives telling the filmmakers 'what to do' and that too when they come with 'no knowledge of filmmaking'.

Kapur wrote, "So many filmmakers calling me complaining about production executives at Studios and OTT’s telling them what to do, but with no knowledge of filmmaking. I am going to suggest a ‘Producing and Film Appreciation Course’ at the f@FTIIOfficial as prerequisite for studio executives." [sic]

Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi in response wrote, "That’s an interesting thought, sir. Have delivered guest lectures for the FA course at FTII a couple of times in the past. Always felt that the course needs a bit of an upgrade to become relevant to the contemporary working ways of the entertainment sector. Would love to discuss." [sic]

This also triggered a conversation between Shobha Sant, film producer and Jyoti Kapur Das, writer-director. See below —

I would really welcome this. Why some producers are justified about this complaint, it's not true about all studio executives. Many of them do have 'on set' experience. — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) October 19, 2020

All successful producers have also had direction experience.They know real timelines & can indentify unrealistic budget requirements in the writing (& modify it!) I was lucky to be @FTIIOfficial + Bollywood AD & independent producer-director before my @Viacom18Studios stint. — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) October 19, 2020

Let's not segregate 'successful'. The remark was generic. Hence my response. Many studio executives are not from any film institute but have ample experience to discuss rationally with the directors — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) October 19, 2020

You are right, film school experience absolutely not required. Modification to my reply: all 'successful' producers are enough experienced with shoot-floor realities to be sympathetic & empathetic to really 'mentor' film projects that won't discredit any of its makers. — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur's tenure at FTII will be till March 3, 2023, the official said. Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in what is now Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

