Mona Ambegaonkar Claims Director Shekhar Kapur Made Sexist Comment: 'Actresses Should....'

Amid an ongoing fight to see the industry independent of sexism, actor Mona Ambegaonkar on Twitter while replying to a user alleged that director Shekhar Kapur once passed a sexist remark and told her that 'Intelligent actresses are not attractive'. "Actresses should not be too intelligent. Keep your brain at home when you go to work in front of the camera," she wrote to a user who asked, "What feels like it’s not sexist but is actually sexist?" [sic]

Director Shekhar Kapur hasn't reacted on the above tweet. Many users were indeed shocked to read Mona's tweet.

Actresses should not be too intelligent. Keep your brain at home when you go to work in front of the camera. @shekharkapur said this to me. Intelligent actresses are not attractive. https://t.co/UreoQkreGp — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) November 15, 2020

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was recently appointed as a president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council. His tenure at FTII will be till March 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mona Ambegaonkar was seen in a 2019 film Evening Shadows. The film is based on a young man who is being forced to marry a woman against his interest. The film is directed by Saagar Rangayan who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Devansh Doshi in pivotal roles.

