Disha Patani Receives A Touching Letter From Her Dance Teacher; Read Here

Baaghi actor Disha Patani keeps sharing a lot of her dancing videos on her Instagram. She was also seen gracefully grooving to Bollywood tunes in many movies and album songs. The actor also takes a lot of training for dancing there is no doubt that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. The actor is either spotted outside the gym or is seen returning from her dance class, by the paparazzi. Most of Disha Patani's Instagram videos are from her dance practice.

Disha Patani's Instagram story

Disha Patani received a special letter from her dance teacher Dimple Kotecha. In the letter, her teacher thanked Disha Patani for her hard work, trust, and love. The teacher, Dimple Kotecha, also expressed how she feels blessed to have a student like Disha Patani and is planning to grow continuously. Disha Patani was overwhelmed by her teacher’s handwritten letter. She shared a picture of the handwritten letter on her social media account. Disha Patani captioned the letter, “Love you more @dimplekotecha so lucky to have you as my teacher, can’t ask for more”.

Disha Patani has given many public performances and her dance steps were choreographed by her teacher and dancer Dimple Kotecha. Disha Patani also practices and shares her dance videos on her social media account. The actor was last seen in a dance number opposite actor Salman Khan in the movie Bharat. She will next be seen on the silver screen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Disha Patani also plans to reunite with Salman Khan for the movie Radhe. The movie will be releasing next year in 2020 during the festival of Eid.

