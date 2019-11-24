Disha Patani & Siblings Bring Their Pouting A-game As They Celebrate 'Cutie Dubbu's B'day

With a following of 27.5 million, Disha Patani is among the most popular young stars on Instagram at the moment. Her handle is filled with posts about her professional ventures, endorsements, workout, dance, stylish appearances or those in a swimsuit or lingerie. While Disha’s followers can claim to know most of the aspects of the actor’s life, one aspect that she very consciously avoids posting on social media is her personal life. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff very rarely features on her Instagram profile, and that’s also the case with her family. However, in a break from the norm, the Bharat star shared a glimpse of her family on social media. The occasion was her sister’s birthday, for which the Patani siblings brought out their pouting A-game.

Disha Patani shared a glimpse into the birthday celebrations of her sister Khushboo. Khushboo is seen all smiles as she posed with her cake. Disha captioned the post, “Happiest b’day cutie dubbu❤️”. On her Instagram stories, the Baaghi 2 star then shared a selfie, where the Patani sisters are joined by the youngest one Suryansh. The trio is seen cutely pouting for the picture. Disha captioned the post, “Bro and sis gang”

Here are the posts:

Like Disha Patani has made her family proud with success in Bollywood, her elder sister Khushbhuoo has done so too. As per reports, she serves in the Indian Army as a Lieutenant. Her brother Suryansh Patani is completign his schooling at the moment.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani is gearing for three releases. Her first release would be Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The romantic movie is hitting the theatres on Valentine’s Day. It has been directed by Mohit Suri. Among her recently signed films, is the biggie Radhe opposite Salman Khan. The action drama will hit the theatres on Eid next year. It is being directed b Prabhudeva. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star will also star in KTina, a film where she reportedly plays a character modelled on Ekta Kapoor. The movie is being directed by Ashima Chibber. Her look with many rings had gone viral then.

