Disha Patani's Reaction On Tiger Shroff's MJ Tribute Will Make You Go 'aww'

Tiger Shroff has always been known to be a huge follower of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The actor is often seen paying tribute to the pop icon and today was one of those days as the hunk of Bollywood took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he was seen replicating MJ's dance moves to perfection as he performed to Michael Jackson's hit song The Way You Make Me Feel. The dance video sees the actor coordinate the steps from one of Michael Jackson iconic stage performances in a side-by-side frame. Check out the video here:

Disha Patani impressed by Tiger Shroff's performance

No wonder the actor's social media blew up with fans going crazy over Tiger Shroff's performance to the hit, but what stood out most was a comment from his long-rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress clearly could not hold back from dropping fire and heart-eyed emojis after seeing the phenomenal performance. His mom Ayesha Shroff and several other celebrities also took the time to appreciate the actor.

Here is another video for all the Tiger Shroff fans which the actor had shared on the 10th death anniversary of Michael Jackson. Tiger Shroff filmed a short clip of himself moonwalking, but this time, to a Bollywood hit Khalibali which is from Ranveer Singh's film Padmaavati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action-adventure War which came out in October last month and also featured Hrithik Roshan. The actor is basking in the success of this blockbuster and is currently shooting for the third instalment of the popular Baaghi franchise. Tiger Shroff will also reinvent Sylvester Stallone's iconic character in another project titled Rambo. Both the films are scheduled to release next year.

