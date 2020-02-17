 Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Flaunt Their Boxing Skills Together; Watch Video

The rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have time and again given fans couple goals. Recently. the duo has done it again, and here is video proof of them giving couple goals to their fans. In a video shared by the fan page of Disha Patani, we see two videos with both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani boxing. Take a look at the video here.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff flaunt their boxing skills; Watch video

In the post shared by Disha Patani’s fan page, we can see two videos. In the first one, we can see Disha Patani showing her impeccable boxing skills. In the second video, we can see Tiger Shroff also showing off his flawless boxing skills. Both the actors share the same trainer and he also can be seen in the video. This dynamic pair has time and time again given fans fitness goals to live up to. This is just another example of their common love for fitness.

Here are a few other moments of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship:

Dancing goals

Twinning goals

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s candid moment

(Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

