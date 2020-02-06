Timeline Of Disha Patani And Tiger's Shroff's Rumoured Relationship

Emerging Bollywood stars, Disha Patani made her debut Bollywood film was in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic, opposite the popular actor Sushant Rajput. After, that movie Disha Patani was a well-known actor and appeared in many movies in lead roles.

With a huge fan following that appreciates her beauty and work, Disha has now become a very famous actor. Her love-life especially makes it to the gossip mills regularly. According to several rumours and media reports, Disha Patani is dating Tiger Shroff. They both are supposedly in a happy relationship.

Disha Patani's dated Parth Samthaan before Tiger Shroff?

Disha Patani was earlier dating popular Television celebrity Parth Samthaan, before Tiger Shroff. As per reports, these two actors dated for almost a year, before they separated. The Bollywood actor, Disha Patani left Parth Samthaan and ended the relationship, when according to reports, she found out that Parth Samthaan was reportedly in a relationship with the Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. Reports say that there were some pictures found out by Disha Patani, where Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan were spending time together. Because of those pictures, Disha Patani made a decision to end her relationship with Samthaan.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship

After the movie Baaghi 2 released, there were rumours that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in a relationship. This rumour started to downpour over the internet. However, the two of them refuse to acknowledge any such rumour. But almost all the fans still believe that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are dating, and trying to keep things reserved and are in fact serious about each other. These gossips stood up because of the fact that the two actors were seen with each other on many occasions.

According to reports, Disha Patani has specified once that she has been trying to impress Tiger Shroff for a very long time and that they are just indeed good friends. Lately, according to reports, even Tiger Shroff's sister confirmed that her brother was surely single. But soon after, the two actors were seen hanging out around with each other often, which further fueled their romance rumours.

Some of the cherished moments of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

1. Tiger Shroff posted this video on his Instagram handle with Disha Patani. In this video, the two actors are seen dancing and spending time with each other. This video was posted by Tiger Shroff on Disha's birthday.

2. When the duo decided to twin together

3. Tiger and Disha Patani's candid moments

