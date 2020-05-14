Disha Patani Flaunts Her 'bushy' Eyebrows; Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Has A Question

Disha Patani's casual selfie amidst lockdown has Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's attention. The actor who flaunted her 'bushy' eyebrows shared a beautiful selfie on her Instagram handle.

Krishna Shroff immediately dropped a comment saying, "Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using." To this, Disha replied: "Look who is talking, you're flawless."

Disha Patani has been winning hearts with her posts on her social media. She often shares videos of her dancing and a range of throwback pictures. Her camaraderie with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff has been winning the internet. She also shared a video of her dancing to the tunes of Bored in the House with Krishna and captioned the post, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff 👭🤣". [sic] Apart from all of this, the actor is also seen enjoying the quarantine with her furry friends as she often shares pictures and videos with her cats and dogs.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film revolves around Advait who visits and falls in love with a free-spirited girl named Sarah. They fall in love and things take a turn. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael blocking his way.

The actor is set to star in three films for the year 2020. She will be seen in the Sundar C directorial Sangamithra which is set to be a periodic drama set in 8th century AD. She will also be a part of Ashima Chibber's directorial venture KTina. She has also been roped in for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

