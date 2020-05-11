Disha Patani Joins Bandwagon Of Celebs Finding Tiger Shroff & His Mom’s Pics ‘cute'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might have shunned all rumours of them dating and only termed each other as ‘good friends’, but, rumour mill and fans think otherwise. The Baaghi 2 actors have been spotted together on several occasions in public, be it a quaint dinner in Bandra or a lux red carpet appearance. Their social media attention also speaks volumes. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared pictures on the eve of Mother’s Day and Disha Patani could not stop herself from commenting some good words on the picture.

Disha Patani finds Tiger Shroff’s picture with mom ‘cute’

In the first picture, one can see that Tiger Shroff is posing alongside his mother in a monochrome close-up shot. The subsequent pictures are of Tiger Shroff and his mom, Ayesha Shroff, during the former’s toddler days. There are several collages of the mother-son duo and one beautiful picture of Ayesha Shroff alone. Disha Patani was quick to say that the two are looking, “so cuteeeee”, in the pictures.

Check out the pictures that Tiger Shroff shared on his Instagram which garnered the attention of many celebs

Tiger Shroff had shared the picture on his Instagram and written, “Just like every other day❤️❤️❤️so lucky to have you mommy #mothersday.” Tiger Shroff’s picture received many reactions including Sonam Kapoor who said, “pretty” in the comments section. Designer Manish Malhotra was all hearts after looking at the picture. Even Athiya Shetty commented on the picture.

Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Disha couldn’t hold back their emotions after looking at the pictures

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have done only one film together, which is Baaghi 2. However, Disha Patani has made an appearance in the last version of Baaghi 3, in a dance song. Fans of the two actors are eagerly waiting for their next film together.

