Disha Patani Celebrates Four Year Of 'Kung Fu Yoga', Shares Picture With Jackie Chan

Disha Patani on Thursday took to her social media handle to celebrate four years of her film Kung Fu Yoga, starring International action superstar Jackie Chan. Kung Fu Yoga, an Indo-Chinese co-production released in 2017 and also starred Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.

Disha shared a picture on her IG story and wrote, "This was the happiest day of my life". The multi-lingual action-adventure comedy film has been directed by Stanley Tong. Disha on her post revealed the nick name of Jackie Chan and wrote, "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga. love you taguuu" [sic] Disha Patani played one of the lead roles in the movie. She played the character of an Indian professor from the National Museum Institute, Rajasthan.

Disha Patani pens heartfelt note for 'Superhero' Jackie Chan on his birthday; Read

Disha in awe of Jackie Chan

During the Kung Fu Yoga movie promotions, Disha called it a blessing to have worked with the much-loved actor. She says she was totally in awe of Chan.

"He is an inspiration. He is amazing. It wasn't intimidating but I was in the fan zone. First time I met him I couldn't believe it was him. when he came and talked to me, I was like 'Oh my God he spoke to me, he knows my name!' So I was in that fan zone for maybe a week or more," she has then said. He used to ask 'Disha why are you smiling all the time?" the actress said, adding that getting to do action alongside Chan, one of the most revered action stars across the globe, was overwhelming.

"It is very overwhelming for me, the fact that I am doing action with him. He is not the person who would intimidate anyone. He is so friendly, chilled out and takes care of artistes and his team," she said.

Here's how Disha Patani prepared for her role in Chinese film 'Kung Fu Yoga'

