Disha Patani Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Superhero' Jackie Chan On His Birthday; Read

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday wished her 'Kung-Fu Yoga' co-star and legend Jackie Chan on his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture from their first meeting, Disha wrote that there can never be another 'Jackie Chan'.
In a heartfelt note, Disha also said, that he teaches people to 'be giving, loving and hardworking' and thanked him for blessing the world with all his unreal performances and most unforgettable life-risking action sequences.
The Malang actor in an interview earlier called it a blessing to have worked with the much-loved actor. She said she was totally in awe of Chan.
"He is an inspiration. He is amazing. It wasn't intimidating but I was in the fan zone. First time I met him I couldn't believe it was him. when he came and talked to me, I was like 'Oh my God he spoke to me, he knows my name!' So I was in that fan zone for may be a week or more," she said.
'Kung Fu Yoga', 2017 film, is a multi-lingual action-adventure comedy and also stars Amyra Dastur, Aarif Rahman and Sonu Sood. The film is a Chinese-Indian co-production.
Happiest b’day taguuu❤️ this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking ❤️ thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most @jackiechan ❤️🌸
Dear tagu, You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you❤️ i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you @jackiechan 🌸
