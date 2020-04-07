Disha Patani Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Superhero' Jackie Chan On His Birthday; Read

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday wished her 'Kung-Fu Yoga' co-star and legend Jackie Chan on his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture from their first meeting, Disha wrote that there can never be another 'Jackie Chan'.

In a heartfelt note, Disha also said, that he teaches people to 'be giving, loving and hardworking' and thanked him for blessing the world with all his unreal performances and most unforgettable life-risking action sequences.

The Malang actor in an interview earlier called it a blessing to have worked with the much-loved actor. She said she was totally in awe of Chan.

"He is an inspiration. He is amazing. It wasn't intimidating but I was in the fan zone. First time I met him I couldn't believe it was him. when he came and talked to me, I was like 'Oh my God he spoke to me, he knows my name!' So I was in that fan zone for may be a week or more," she said.

'Kung Fu Yoga', 2017 film, is a multi-lingual action-adventure comedy and also stars Amyra Dastur, Aarif Rahman and Sonu Sood. The film is a Chinese-Indian co-production.

