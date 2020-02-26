Here's How Disha Patani Prepared For Her Role In Chinese Film 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Disha Patani was one of the luckiest actors of Bollywood who got a chance to feature alongside Jackie Chan in a movie. The movie Kung Fu Yoga was a Chinese action-adventure comedy film starring Jackie Chan along with Chinese actor Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, and Miya Muqi and Bollywood actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood, and Amayra Dastur. Here's all you need to know about their film Kung Fu Yoga.

What is Kung Fu Yoga all about?

Kung Fu Yoga is all about two professors who team up to locate a lost treasure and embark on an adventure that takes them from a Tibetan ice cave to Dubai. The adventure also leads them to a mountain temple in India. The movie stars Jackie Chan, Yixing Zhang, Miya Muqi. The Indian actors who were a part of this movie were Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur.

Disha Patani's role in 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Kung Fu Yoga released in 2017 and became the highest-grossing comedy film in China. The film was made on a huge budget and was a super hit film. Disha Patani played one of the lead roles in the movie. She played the character of an Indian professor from the National Museum Institute, Rajasthan.

When the news first broke to Disha Patani that she would soon share the screen with her all-time idol, Jackie Chan, her happiness knew no bounds, she told a media house. She played an archaeology professor who is also an expert in yoga and martial arts techniques, while Jackie Chan played the role of a Chinese professor who teams up to find a treasure. It was reported that the Baaghi 2 actor underwent intense training for her role in the film.

Disha's training for 'Kung Fu Yoga'

While shooting she had to perform an underwater action sequence in Iceland. It was minus five degrees but the actor kept her cool and shot the scene like a true professional. Moreover, Disha Patani got recognition at the International level because of the film Kung Fu Yoga and was overwhelmed by it.

Disha Patani even shared how she got selected for a role in the movie Kung Fu Yoga. She had been doing gymnastics and kickboxing for over a year and that came handy when the team was looking for someone who could do action scenes. The Malang actor even shared the about her bond with her co-star and mentioned that Jackie Chan was fond of dancing and even learnt Hindi from Disha.

