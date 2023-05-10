Disha Patani Flaunts Glowing Skin In No Makeup Look, Bestie Mouni Roy Reacts

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share some casual pictures in a no-makeup look. The series of selfies flaunted the actress' glowing skin. The pictures received some love in particular from good friend and fellow actress Mouni Roy.

Disha Patani's no-makeup look



Disha Patani recently shared a series of selfies featuring her in a no-makeup look. The casual selfies highlighted Disha's glowing skin to her fans and followers as she posed for her camera. The pictures were evidently from a casual selfie session the actress indulged in. Disha's caption for her casual and candid post was a simple sleepy emoji indicating that part of Disha's secret to glowing skin may just be a healthy amount of sleep.

Mouni Roy appreciates Disha Patani



Fans and followers on Disha's Instagram handle were quick to shower love on the actress' new post. Among them was also good friend Mouni Roy. Mouni Roy's prompt comment on Disha's post appreciated the latter's flawless glowing skin. Mouni's comment under Disha's pictures read, "Beautiful" followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Mouni and Disha's budding friendship



Disha Patani and Mouni Roy seem to have found a strong and sturdy friendship with each other. The two struck up this friendship during their time on Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour. Several pictures of the two from their time travelling during the tour did the rounds of the internet. The two have often appreciated each other on social media

On the work front for the actresses



Mouni Roy had a big moment at the box office last year when she played the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukherji's Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One - Shiva. She is currently filming for her next, The Virgin Tree. More details about it are yet to be announced. Disha Patani, on the other hand, was last seen in 2022 film Ek Villain Returns. She has completed filming for Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha. The actress is currently filming for the Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer bilingual film Project K. Disha is also simultaneously working on Tamil film Kanguva in which she will be seen next opposite Suriya.